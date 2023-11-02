With 15 points from an all-win league campaign, India topped the six-team table and face South Korea again in the semifinals on Saturday. South Korea ended at fourth spot with seven points. Under the tournament format, the top team after the round-robin league plays the fourth-place finisher in the semifinals while the teams finishing second and third face each other. China ended at second spot after beating Japan 1-0 in another match of the day. Both China and Japan ended on same nine points. The two sides could not be separated on the basis of goal difference (+9 each) and goals scored (12 each). China finished second on the basis of head-to-head result.