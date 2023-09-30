Hangzhou: Indian shotput player Kiran Baliyan created history, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in the shotput event in 72 years of the Asian Games. She won a bronze medal on the opening day of competitions here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Baliyan threw the ball to a distance of 17.36m on her third attempt in the best effort of day 6. With that throw, she became the only second Indian woman to win a medal in women's shot put in the Asian Games, after Barbara Webster, an Anglo-Indian from then Bombay, won a bronze in the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951

Baliyan has produced the season's as well as personal best of 17.92m while finishing second in the Indian Grand Prix 5 in Chandigarh on September 10.

"I did not know the history. My focus was to produce my best performance. I could not do that and I am not happy with my performance. But I won a medal, so I am very happy," Kiran Baliyan said.

She started with a throw of 15.42m, followed by 16.84m before her best effort in the evening at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Kiran hurled the ball to a distance of 16.76m, 16.79m, and 16.87m in her final attempt, but it made no difference to her standings on the podium.