INDIA SET TO BID FOR 2029 WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

Amritsar: India is set to bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships after dropping its earlier intention to host the 2027 edition of the prestigious tournament, a top official of the national federation said on Sunday.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was earlier considering to bid for the hosting rights of the 2027 World Athletics Championships but it is now learnt that it has dropped the plan and is instead looking to host the 2029 edition.

"Yes, we are interested in bidding for the 2029 World Athletics Championships," AFI senior Vice President Anju Bobby George told PTI, on the sidelines on the sidelines of the AFI Annual General Body meeting.

"India has expressed interest to host the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics. So, it will be very good if we can host the 2029 World Athletics Championships," said the legendary long jumper.

The time period for the formal bidding for the 2029 World Athletics Championships is not known yet. The World Athletics has published the bidding timeline for the 2027 World Athletics Championships -- which began early this year -- but not for the 2029 edition.