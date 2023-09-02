Salalah (Oman): India thrashed Malaysia 10-4 in the semifinals to set up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup here on Saturday. Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final.

India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.

Also read: TN CM Stalin announces cash prize of Rs 1.1 crore for ACT-winning Indian hockey team

Mohammed Raheel (9th, 16th, 24th, 28th minutes), Maninder Singh (2nd), Pawan Rajbhar (13th), Sukhvinder (21st), Dipsan Tirkey (22nd), Jugraj Singh (23rd), and Gurjot Singh (29th) scored for India. Captain Ismail Asia Abu (4th), Akhimullah Anuar (7th, 19th), and Muhamad Din (19th) were on target for Malaysia. With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH (International Hockey Federation) Hockey 5s World Cup.

India will play against Pakistan in the final later in the day. India of late has been doing well in hockey, a sport which has given the country several Olympic medals and produced greats like Major Dhanchaynd, MM Somaiya, and Dhanraj Pilley (With PTI inputs).

Also read: India beat Malaysia 4-3 to win Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for fourth time

Also read: Need to get rid of 'Black Sheeps' in PHF for revival of Pakistan hockey, says interim coach Saqlain