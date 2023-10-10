ICC Cricket World Cup | ENG VS BAN: English openers shift gear; Eng- 48/0
Published: 1 hours ago
ICC Cricket World Cup | ENG VS BAN: English openers shift gear; Eng- 48/0
Dharamshala: In the match 7 of the ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first. The match is being played in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, abbreviated as the HPCA Stadium, one of the most beautiful picturesque cricket stadium located in the city of Dharamshala in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, India.
The defending champions England would eye on making a comeback after a loss against the runner-up of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand. On the contrary, Shakib ul Hasan led Bangladesh side would like to continue their winning run in the ongoing World Cup.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
- 11:05 am
The English openers have opened their hands with Malan hitting a six and a four in the fifth over, while Bairstow hit a boundary in the sixth over.
- 10:55 am
Bangladesh were too confident and went for a review on a caught behind against Malan. There was a sound, but of the shoulder. The third umpire signals it Not Out. Bangladesh have lost a review.
- 10:48 am
Jonny Bairstow, playing his 100th ODI, is seen a little confused facing Rahman's both side swinging deliveries. It has been a slow start for the batting side comparing to the type of gameplay they usually play.
- 10:35 am
Dawid Malan finishes the first over with the drive through extra cover against the left arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. A steady start for the English team.
- 10am
Bangladesh skipper Shakib ul Hasan won the toss and tasked English to bat first. The election to field first by Bangladesh could have been influenced by the probable dew factor in the high-altitude stadium in Dharamshala.