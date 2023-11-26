I will try my best to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, says Neeraj Chopra

Panipat (Haryana): Regaining Olympic champion and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday said that he was preparing well for next year's Paris Olympics and is aiming for a podium finish once again.

Neeraj, who is also the 2018 and 2023 Asian Games champion, said that he was never worried about the results and his only intention is to make India proud.

25-year-old Neeraj, who is a recipient of Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, was speaking at a programme here. When quizzed about his preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said, "I am practising well for it. I will try my best to win a medal. I will give my best at the Olympics as I know that this opportunity comes once in 4 years."

Neeraj, who hails from Haryana, came to the limelight first after he had become a junior World Champion and from then did not look back. He is one of the most successful Indian athletes and the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics in athletics. He is only the second Indian after ace shooter Abhinav Bindra to clinch an individual gold medal. "I am not worried about the result, just want to prepare well and make the country proud...," he added.