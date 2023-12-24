Sakshi Malik's reaction on WFI suspension

New Delhi: Star grappler Sakshi Malik has reflected on the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) saying she wants the upcoming wrestlers to get justice.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of Brij Bhushan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh as the WFI president has taken a new turn as the Union Sports Ministry suspended the federation for not following the code of conduct set in place. The Ministry pointed out WFI's hasty decision in an official release saying that the federation has shown complete disregard for the existing rules and regulation.

Newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced on December 21 that the U-15 and U-20 national competitions are going to take place before the end of the year in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The sports ministry said that it was violating the rules and that the players needed to be given at least a 15-day notice as per rules and regulations.

After the suspension of the WFI, Sakshi Malik has said that she hasn't received anything in writing yet. She further added that their fight is not against the government but it is for the women wrestlers.

"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended...Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers. I have announced my retirement but want that upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sakshi Malik is not the only one to react on the incident but other wrestlers have also reacted on the suspension of the WFI. Vijender Singh came up with a social media post on X stating that decision should have been taken earlier.

Wrestler Geeta Phogat has posted that the move will spark a glimmer of hope amongst wrestlers that they will get the justice.