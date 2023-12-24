I want upcoming wrestlers to get justice, remarks Sakshi Malik after WFI's suspension
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Star grappler Sakshi Malik has reflected on the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) saying she wants the upcoming wrestlers to get justice.
The ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of Brij Bhushan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh as the WFI president has taken a new turn as the Union Sports Ministry suspended the federation for not following the code of conduct set in place. The Ministry pointed out WFI's hasty decision in an official release saying that the federation has shown complete disregard for the existing rules and regulation.
Newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced on December 21 that the U-15 and U-20 national competitions are going to take place before the end of the year in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The sports ministry said that it was violating the rules and that the players needed to be given at least a 15-day notice as per rules and regulations.
After the suspension of the WFI, Sakshi Malik has said that she hasn't received anything in writing yet. She further added that their fight is not against the government but it is for the women wrestlers.
"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended...Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers. I have announced my retirement but want that upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Sakshi Malik is not the only one to react on the incident but other wrestlers have also reacted on the suspension of the WFI. Vijender Singh came up with a social media post on X stating that decision should have been taken earlier.
भाई छोरी की कुश्ती छुड़वा दी छोरे के पद्म श्री ले लिया अब बोले की फेडरेशन रद्द करदी 🙄 यो काम पहले ही कर देते— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 24, 2023
Wrestler Geeta Phogat has posted that the move will spark a glimmer of hope amongst wrestlers that they will get the justice.
खेल मंत्रालय ने भारतीय कुश्ती संघ को निलंबित किया— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 24, 2023
भले ही देर से पर एक उम्मीद की किरण ज़रूर जागी है की पहलवानों को इंसाफ़ मिलेगा !!!!
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a cryptic social media post which shared a couplet from Sahir Ludhianvi.
