Rohtak: Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik's mother Sudesh Malik has supported her daughter's decision of retirement from wrestling, which came soon after the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as the new President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday.

Grappler Sakshi Malik, who was at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest earlier this year, Thursday announced her retirement from the sport in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job.

Speaking to reporters, Sudesh also asserted that the decision of retirement was not planned and we never expected that it would come after such instances. She fought hard enough but the decision didn't come in their favour as Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has not kept promises given to the wrestlers, who were protesting for the change in WFI president.

"I never expected that retirement would come in such a way. They are fighting for the betterment of the Wrestling Federation and the wrestling community. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has called them to discuss the issue four-five days back but gave assurance that they'll get justice and a later decision came in the favour of Brij Bhushan Singh. And that was the reason she quit the sport," told Sudesh Malik on Sakshi's sudden retirement.

"No, it was never planned. She wanted to win at least one gold medal in the Olympics. And for that she was putting in a lot of hard work and time in it. It came only after Sanjay Singh's appointment as WFI President. Sakshi said that she doesn't have any right to step on the mat because of being unable to fight with people like Brij Bhushan."

"You must have seen that when he won the elections, instead of Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan Singh was adorned with garlands."

Reflecting on the claim of Brij Bhushan's close associates that Sakshi will enter in Politics, Sudesh stated that the India's star wrestler has no time to think about what others are saying "She has left wrestling. She will decide what to do in the future. She has no time to think about what others are saying."

