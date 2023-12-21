Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik broke down after Brij Bhushan's associate Sanjay Kumar Singh's appointment as Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik says "We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling..."

On former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh elected as the new president of the WFI, Wrestler Sakshi Malik says, "We have made demands for a woman president. If the president would be a woman, harassment would not happen. But, there was no participation of women earlier and today you can see the list, not even a single woman was given a position. We had fought with complete strength but this fight will continue. The wrestlers of the new generation have to fight."

On former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh elected as the new president of the WFI, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "There are minimal expectations but we hope that we get justice. It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief?... We are still fighting"