Praggnanandhaa is inspiration to countless young Indians: Gautam Adani
Published: 2 hours ago
Chennai: Renowned business tycoon Gautam Adani heaped praises while announcing his support for the India’s second youngest Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa.
Adani posted a photo of their recent meeting on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter and said that the 18-year-old chess prodigy is an inspiration for all Indian youngsters to bring laurels for the country.
It's a privilege to support Praggnanandhaa as he continues to win laurels in the world of chess and make India proud. His success is an inspiration to countless young Indians to believe that nothing is more gratifying than standing on the podium to celebrate our nation's… pic.twitter.com/8AjEFeVWN0— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 5, 2024
"It's a privilege to support Praggnanandhaa as he continues to win laurels in the world of chess and make India proud. His success is an inspiration to countless young Indians to believe that nothing is more gratifying than standing on the podium to celebrate our nation's greatness," Adani wrote in his post on X.
"Praggnanandhaa represents what India can and will be all about. I wish him all the very best. Jai Hind,” he added.
Praggnanandhaa will compete in the Candidates Tournament, starting from April 02 to earn the right to challenge the World Champion for the World Championship title match. He made it to the prestigious tournament as the second player after his defeat against Magnus Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final in Baku. He had become the youngest player to reach the summit clash and second Indian after GM Vishwanath Anand.
With this, he also became the third youngest player after the veteran Bobby Fischer (15 years) and Carlsen (15 years) to qualify for the Candidates Tournament. Praggnanandhaa is also the fifth youngest Grandmaster ever, having attained the rank at the age of 12 in 2018. He won the Xtracon Chess Open in Denmark in 2019, followed by the World Youth Championships in the U-18 category the same year. In December 2019, Praggnanandhaa attained 2,600 ELO rating, only the second youngest player to do so, at the age of 14 years, three months and 24 days.