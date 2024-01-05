Chennai: Renowned business tycoon Gautam Adani heaped praises while announcing his support for the India’s second youngest Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa.

Adani posted a photo of their recent meeting on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter and said that the 18-year-old chess prodigy is an inspiration for all Indian youngsters to bring laurels for the country.

"It's a privilege to support Praggnanandhaa as he continues to win laurels in the world of chess and make India proud. His success is an inspiration to countless young Indians to believe that nothing is more gratifying than standing on the podium to celebrate our nation's greatness," Adani wrote in his post on X.

"Praggnanandhaa represents what India can and will be all about. I wish him all the very best. Jai Hind,” he added.

Praggnanandhaa will compete in the Candidates Tournament, starting from April 02 to earn the right to challenge the World Champion for the World Championship title match. He made it to the prestigious tournament as the second player after his defeat against Magnus Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final in Baku. He had become the youngest player to reach the summit clash and second Indian after GM Vishwanath Anand.