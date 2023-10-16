Cardiff: Wales beat Croatia by 2-1 in the EURO Qualification Group D match at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. Luka Modric-led Croatia kept 72% of ball possession in the game against Wales but still failed to clinch three points in the game. Whereas, Wales only kept 28% of ball possession. Even though Croatia kept more ball possession still failed to keep the ball on goal.

Luka Modric's side made 10 shots, out of which, only three were on target. While Wales also kept 10 shots but 5 were on target. In the initial minute of the game, Wales came close to making the first breakthrough of the game but Croatian defender Vida blocked David Brooks' shot in the 12th minute of the game.

in the 23rd minute, Wales' Wilson came close to scoring from his curling freekick but Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic managed to use one hand to palm the effort behind for a corner. Soon after his freekick, Wilson again came close to scoring but the Croatian goalie stood still under the post.

In the first half, Wales dominated the match but failed to score. On the other hand, Croatia defended well to keep the scoreline 0-0.

Before the start of the second half, the Croatian head coach injected more attackers on the field and sent Pasalic and Vlasic on the field. In the 47th minute of the second half, Harry Wilson scored the first goal of the match after David Brook unselfishly gave a pass to Brook and the striker made no mistake to get the back of the net.

Harry Wilson also scored the second goal of the match in the 60th minute after Daniel James kept a cross to Wilson, who was completely unmarked in the box.