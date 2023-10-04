Harmilan Bains secures silver in women's 800m with second-place finish
Hangzhou: Indian athlete Harmilan Bains finished in second place in women's 800m to ensure a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Games.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter wrote, "DOUBLE DELIGHT BY HARMILAN!! Incredible effort by Harmilan Bains in clinching her 2nd silver medal at the #AsianGames2022, this time in the Women's 800m event. Harmilan's journey has been a testament to her dreams and hard work. She pursued her goal relentlessly and has now achieved it through sheer dedication and perseverance, making the nation immensely proud of her remarkable achievement. You Go Girl!."
