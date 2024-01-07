Oslo (Norway): Grand Master Magnus Carlsen on Saturday turned down the invitation to play in Candidates Tournament organised by The International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Toronto in Canada from April 3. He had qualified for the tournament after clinching the Chess World Cup 2023 title, defeating India's R Praggnanandhaa.

The announcement led to a cold shoulder by the Norwegian. In the latest interview with Chess.com this week, the 33-year-old, with a grin on his face, explicitly confirmed his decision to decline the governing body's invitation saying, "I am not playing the Candidates. Don't worry about that!"

When asked about the reason behind this shocking decision for not playing world championship matches, Carlsen said, "I would say the main reason is that I don't enjoy it. It's as simple as that (sic)."

The five-time world champion also mentioned that there should be some changes in the game to entice him to return to the cycle. "I think under the current format with the time control that is, it's extremely unlikely that I will compete in the classical world championship again (sic)," he added.

While pointing out potential changes in the format, Carlsen proposed to reduce the time controls, and focus more games.

After clinching the World Cup 2023, Carlsen has said, ""Under the current format there is absolutely no chance. Everybody should just operate under the assumption that I will not play the Candidates, and that everybody else that is in the semifinal is qualified for the Candidates."

Carlen also reviewed his last two years since he gave up on his world championship title. "I really don't miss it. I really like the life that I have now. Both playing from home, but also travelling and playing tournaments. I simply don't need it," Carlsen said.

With a total of 17 world championship titles under his belt, the 33-year-old emphasized that the best player needs to excel at all formats: classical, rapid, and blitz.

Carlsen was included in the official lineup for the elite tournament announced by The International Chess Federation's (FIDE) on January 3. The winner of the event will earn the right to a world championship match against reigning champion GM Ding Liren later this year.