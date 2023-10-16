Oslo (Norway): Spain defeated Norway 1-0 in the EURO Qualification Group A match at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Monday. Spain placed a strong side which includes big names like Alvaro Morata, Ansu Fati, and Dani Carvajal but still only managed to score one goal in the game.

In the 20th minute of the match, Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead but the team's celebrations were curtailed as the Video Assistant Review (VAR) dismissed Morata's goal for offside. But that did not stop the Spaniards from attacking. In the 28th, Carvajal came close to get the back of the net but the ball flew past the left post.

In the first half, Norway failed to score in the match to get an early lead in the match. However, soon after the start of the second half, in the 49th minute, 19-year-old Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, known as Gavi made the first breakthrough of the match.

Ferran Torres' looked to be flying into the bottom corner but came off Morata. The ball then went to Oyarzabal and his shot was again blocked by a Norway defender. Eventually, it sits to Gavi to hit, and his fiery shot changed the scoreline to 1-0. Following the goal, VAR again checked it but this time they did not have to change the scoreline.

Just before the final whistle, Morata was inches away from potentially sealing the victory but his shot was cleared from the goal line. "Talking about Norway's performance in the game, they came close a few times. But Erling Haaland could not make a difference as Spain's Aymeric Laporte marked him well.

The Spaniards kept 67% ball possession in the match, while Norway kept only 33%. Meanwhile, Spain made 13 shots towards the goal, on the other hand, Norway kept only 5 shots.