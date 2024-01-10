Guntur: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu met Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan had a three-hour discussion with Ambati Rayudu, who played 55 ODIs, for India, at the Mangalagiri Janasena office in Guntur district.

After the meeting with Pawan Kalyan, Ambati Rayudu wrote an elaborate post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I have come into politics to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with pure intentions and heart. I have joined YSRCP and I believed I could fulfill my vision. I have been on the ground and have visited many villages and met many people and understood their problems and I have done my best to solve them personally and I have done a lot of social work. Due to some reasons and I have not seen myself fulfilling my dream going forward with YSRCP," he posted.

"No blames. My ideology and YSRCP ideologies have not aligned and it has definitely nothing to do with contesting elections and x and y seat. I have decided to move on from politics. My well-wishers and close friends and family have asked me to meet Pavan anna once before making that decision to understand his ideologies."