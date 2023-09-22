Hyderabad/Chennai: The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) on Friday "regretted" the broadcast of an erroneous map of India by MotoGP while beaming pictures of the inaugural IndianOil MotoGP Grand Prix of India, which commenced at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

The FMSCI expressed their regret through a statement, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. FMSCI is the governing body of Motor Sports in India.

In a statement, FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim said, "It is highly regrettable that an erroneous map of India was broadcast by MotoGP TV during the telecast of IndianOil MotoGP GrandPrix of India. We are aware that MotoGP have issued a public apology."

"The FMSCI advises its motorsports affiliates to be extremely careful and correct on the depiction of the India Map and Indian Tricolour," added Ebrahim.

Earlier, a user on X, had posted, "India map display at the recent @MotoGP broadcast event. The person responsible for this should be named." The X user had tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

MotoGP on its part also issued an apology. "We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation of our host country," MotoGP wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Luca Marini clocked the fastest time in practise. The Indian Grand Prix is witnessed by several spectators at the Buddh International Circuit, which was inaugurated on October 11, 2011. It can house a staggering 1.10 lakh spectators and it has hosted several other historic events.