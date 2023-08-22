Hyderabad: Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's dream run during the ongoing FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan is set to reach its pinnacle by today evening as the teen prodigy clashes with legendary five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the title.

The final match has begun at 4:30 pm IST. Praggnanandhaa made history on Monday as he beat world no.3 Fabiano Caruana after tiebreaks to reach the finals. Praggnanandhaa managed to beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks. After drawing the first two tie-break games, the Indian slayed Caruana, the World No. 3 by rating.

What happened in the semi-final

After two draws in the regular part of the semi-finals, former challenger Fabiano Caruana and Praggnanandhaa, the rising star from India, met in the tiebreaks to decide who would go to the finals. The initial two rapid tiebreak games ended in draws. Notably, Caruana had a winning position in the first tiebreak game but failed to capitalise, allowing Praggnanandhaa or Pragg as he is now called to evade defeat. In the second game, both sides were equal throughout.

Then, in the second rapid tiebreak match – where the time controls moved from 25 to 10 minutes each – Praggnanandhaa played significantly better in the first game, gaining the upper hand on the white side of the Italian Game. Caruana correctly sacrificed a pawn and reached equality but then played somewhat sluggishly and allowed his opponent to consolidate.

Pragg then advanced his pawns, capturing one and subsequently launching an assault on Black's Queenside, joined by the white king. Even though White promoted a second queen, Caruana continued to resist, hoping for a miracle. Unfortunately for the American, Pragg was confident in his execution and secured victory.

In the second game, Praggnanandhaa again achieved a better position (this time as Black). In the endgame, the Indian was completely winning, but he allowed White to make a comeback, and the game ended in a draw, thus eliminating Caruana. This will be the first final for R Praggnandnhaa in the World Cup. Magnus Carlsen is also playing his first World Cup final. Caruana will go up against Nijat Abasov in the battle for third place.

Iconic Gary Kasparov lauds Pragg's mother

Praggnanandhaa had none other than the iconic Gary Kasparov, acknowledging the Indian GM's mother's role, which was akin to his own playing days. The glint in R Nagalakshmi's eyes and that disarming smile standing in a corner of a room while watching her son ace the battle of 64 squares has been one of the most photogenic moments of GM R Praggnanandhaa's dream run during the ongoing World Cup Chess.

Impressed with the teen sensation's win over world No.3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday, the former world champion Kasparov took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the 18-year-old's feats and his mother's efforts. "Congrats to @rpragchess and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions," Kasparov tweeted. (With inputs from the official FIDE website)

