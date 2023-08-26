Chennai: Star Indian chess player, R Praggnanandhaa, Saturday expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers after securing the runner-up position in the FIDE World Cup 2023 against the reigning World No.1, Magnus Carlsen. He enthusiastically celebrated his qualification for the esteemed Candidates Tournament in 2024.

Praggnanandhaa's remarkable journey culminated when he succumbed to a loss against Carlsen in the tie-breaker, following a deadlock in the classical games during the finals. In the initial tie-break match, Carlsen overcame a tough challenge from the 18-year-old Indian prodigy, clinching victory in 45 moves. The subsequent 25+10 tie-break game concluded in a draw after 22 moves.

"Extremely elated to win Silver medal in Fide World Cup 2023 and qualified to the Candidates 2024! Grateful to receive the love, support and prayers of each one of you! Thankyou everyone for the wishes. With my ever supportive, happiest and proud Amma," Praggnanandhaa shared on the 'X' platform (previously Twitter) on Saturday.

Also read: Magnus Carlsen beats R Praggnanandhaa in tiebreaker, wins Chess World Cup; know how much money winner and runner-up will take home

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa achieved a significant milestone by becoming the second Indian, following the legendary five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, to qualify for the FIDE World Cup. In a surprising turn of events, he triumphed over world No.3 Fabiano Caruana with a score of 3.5-2.5 in the semi-finals through the tie-break mechanism.

In the meantime, Praggnanandhaa, together with the Indian men's chess team bound for the Asian Games, is set to participate in a strategic training camp in Kolkata from August 30. The team includes GMs Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi, R Gukesh, and veteran member Pentala Harikrishna, all part of the contingent heading to Hangzhou.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin praises FIDE Runner-up Praggnanandhaa through a video call