DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR SEN FAMILY CHIRAG BROTHER LAKSHYA SELECTED IN INDIAN BADMINTON TEAM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Two brothers from Sen family will represent the country in the upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championship as Lakshya's brother Chirag has been also selected in the Indian team for the prestigious tournament. The competition will be played from February 13 to 18 in Malaysia and both the male and female teams are announced for the event.

The lineup includes Chirag's name who belongs to Almora in Uttarakhand. His brother Lakshya is already in the Indian side and Sen family will be delighted to see both their children striving hard to earn some rewards for the country. Their parents also expressed delight after the development.

"We are very happy with Chirag's selection in the Indian team. We are hopeful that Chirag will win a lot of medals for country just like his brother. We always wished to see both our sons playing together in the Indian team and our dream is fulfilled now," Chirag's parents told ETV Bharat.

Lakhsya Sen also echoed the same sentiment while Chirag stated that he will give his best for the country. He also added that he will look forward to win a lot of medals in global competitions.

Notably, Chirag was the inspiration which motivated Lakshya to focus on playing badminton. He chose the sport after seeing his big brother Chirag play the sport. Their father and coach DK Sen shared an interesting anecdote from their Under-13 days.

Both of them were playing All-India Sub-Junior rankings tournament. Chirag and Lakhsya entered the final. However, Chirag won the title and his small brother cried a lot after the loss.

The 25-year old Chirag Sen has been showing consistency in the domestic competitions recently. He had won an international competition in Kenya in 2020. However, the biggest breakthrough moment of his career came when he won senior National Championship in December 2023. He reached the final of the tournament in 2017 and 2019 as well but failed to clinch the title. The 2023 victory was also special for Chirag as his brother had come to the stands to watch the game.

The Sen family has an immense contribution in the Indian badminton. Just like Lakshya and Chirag, DK Sen was a brilliant shutter during his professional career. He won many medals in All India Civil Services Tournament. Also, he inspired his sons to take up the sport as profession and they started playing for the country after a few years.

He has also played a role in establishing a SAI (Sports Authority of India) Centre in Almora. The centre has produced quality shuttlers like 2023 National Champion Anupama Upadhyay.

Men’s team: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, M R Arjun, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy