DESPITE LOSING BOTH LEGS POORNA RAO WINS MEDALS FOR THE COUNTRY IN INTERNATIONAL PARA BADMINTON COMPETITIONS

Srikakulam: Like everyone else, the young man went ahead with many hopes for his career. But in an unexpected accident, he lost both legs and was confined to bed. But he did not stop trying and bounced back with full confidence. He is proving himself by challenging the difficulties of life. As a result, he won medals for the country in the recently held International Para-Badminton competitions. This is the story of that young athlete Poorna Rao, who is an inspiration to many.

Chapara Poorna Rao from Srirangam village of Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam district has brought several laurels for the country. Poorna studied in government college till inter. However, due to a lack of financial resources for higher studies and due to family circumstances, he shouldered the responsibility of earning.

Poorna Rao lost both his legs in an accident. After that, for a few days, he was in a dilemma. He faced a situation where he needed to move a little and needed the help of others. Those who were supposed to stand by did not care. He says that he suffered mental distress for almost two years.

Poorna Rao said that he developed morale at the rehabilitation centre and got interested in sports. Poorna Rao wanted to excel in sports with determination to prove himself. So he participated for the first time in the 2020 state-level para-badminton competition in Karnataka and bagged a silver medal.

After that, coach Anandakumar, who saw his talent, gave him free training for two months in Mysuru in Karnataka. As a result, he participated in the 5th National Para-Badminton Competition held in Lucknow and reached the quarter-finals. Poorna Rao participated in competitions held in various states and won over 15 medals.

Recently, he participated in the International Para-Badminton Tournament held in Indonesia from September 5-10 and won the silver medal in mixed doubles and a bronze medal in doubles.

Poorna Rao's journey is of grit and determination. His family is poor and has a small house and his elderly parents are running a small shop near the house. Poorna Rao, who had to take care of the responsibilities of the house, was confined to a chair and was disappointed and sad. But both the parents are contributing to the son's dreams.

Everyone appreciates Poorna Rao, who has grown from an immobile position to winning medals for the country at the international level. In a few days, he is preparing for the Khelo India tournament and an international tournament to be held in Japan. But he says that if he gets financial help, he will participate in the Para Olympics and bring a medal to the country.