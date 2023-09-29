CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 NO OTHER TEAM CAN MATCH INDIA IN TERMS OF TICKING ALL THE BOXES SAYS WAQAR YOUNIS

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has remarked that no team will match India in the upcoming World Cup thanks to the spin attack they have in the roster. With the World Cup to be played on Indian soil, it is highly likely that spinners will wreak havoc in the tournament troubling the best of the batters.

India last won ODI World Cup when it co-hosted in 2011 with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and the side was led by MS Dhoni who lifted India's only second 50-over World Cup after Kapil Dev. Kapil won India's first World Cup in 1983.

India can exploit the home advantage to full use as they have will have the services of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Not to forget, they also have Yuzvendra Chahal who can replace any of the spinners if they get injured.

Waqar has voiced his opinion and backed India for the World Cup saying they have no match considering the quality of spinners Men in Blue possess.

"If we only talk about ticking the boxes then we will see no other team can match India, even Pakistan or any other team will not match India right now because India also have good spinners, not only the spinners who are playing right now in starting XI such as Kuldeep, Jadeja but also they have strong bench strength. So, if by any chance, they face any injuries, the players who are sitting at the bench can’t be ignored due to their fantastic current form," he stated while speaking to Star Sports as a StarCast expert for ‘Mission World Cup’.

Pakistan always have a quality bowling attack in their team combination but this time, the team's chances to lift the silverware might take a hit as Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the marquee event due to injury. The pacer has scalped 32 wickets in ODIs with an average of 16.96 including two five-fors. Also, the bowler has shown his capability to generate a massive amount of swing with the new ball and that would be a key factor Pakistan might miss. Hasan Ali has replaced him in the team.

