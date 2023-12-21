Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh): The daughter of a labourer from Ambikapur, Seema Nagesia, will appear in the National Basketball Championship 2023, thanks to her consistent hard work to achieve success in her career. Seema's father Raj was a mason while her mother worked as a labourer. When buying a pair of shoes was a difficult task for her, she played with the available pair of shoes. Her parents worked hard to earn money and help their daughter take the boots required to play the sport. Seeing her grit and determination, the coach Rajesh Singh also helped Seema and played a role in honing her basketball skills.

On the eve of International Basketball Day, we share the story of a tribal girl, Seema Nagesia from Godhanpur in Ambikapur. The 14-year-old has been interested in playing basketball since childhood. Her consistent hard work has finally paid off and she will now appear in the National Basketball Championship for Rajasthan. Earlier, she won bronze at the state level twice.

Reflecting on her struggles, Seema revealed that her coaches and family supported her throughout her journey. "When I needed shoes to play the sport, the good quality basketball shoes were pretty expensive. My parents are labourers and they worked hard to provide me a pair of shoes, which was appropriate for playing the sport," she explained.

Seema's coach Rajesh Pratap Singh has helped many wrestlers in Ambikapur shape their future. Sarjguja has witnessed many quality basketball players develop. They not only gained popularity, but the area also earned fame with their success. Some are doing jobs in the Indian Railways through sports quota while a few are working as coaches in the private sector. Nisha Kashyap, Urvashi Baghel and Shabnam Ekka are working in Indian railways through sports quota. Apart from them, Babita and Ribika are working on the Khelo India project.