Baku (Azerbaijan): The final tiebreaks between Indian Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and world champion Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup 2023 finals started in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan. The first and second matches of the final both ended in a draw. Magnus Carlsen prevailed with black in the first rapid game of the Final tiebreak, leaving Praggnanandhaa in a must-win situation.

A quiet draw on the second day on Wednesday by Carlsen, employing a Four Knights Spanish game from the white side, brought the title clash to the tie-break phase. In the second classical game, Carlsen made a strategic rook move (Rhd1) that prevented Prag from executing a long castle, effectively closing a small window to create pressure. The game concluded with a draw, leaving both players with six pawns and a dark-coloured bishop each.

Know the rules for Chess World Cup final tie-breaks:

If the overall score remains tied after the initial two regular games, a new drawing of colours will be conducted immediately after Game 2. Subsequently, two tie-break games will be played, with each player having 25 minutes + 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

If the score is still tied, another drawing of colours will take place, and two games will be played with each player allocated 10 minutes + 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

If parity persists, another drawing of colours will occur, followed by two games with each player having 5 minutes + 3 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

Should the deadlock persist, a new drawing of colours will happen, and a single game will be played, featuring a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1, to determine the victor.

If this decisive game ends in a draw, another game will be played, with the same time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds increment per move. The colours will be reversed from the previous game.

If the second decisive game also ends in a draw, the process will be repeated until one player wins a game.

