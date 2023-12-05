CELTA VIGO COMES FROM BEHIND TO DRAW WITH 10 MAN CADIZ IN LIGA

Madrid: Celta Vigo ensured a streak of 11 winless games after it could manage only a 1-1 draw with a Cadiz side that played most of the match with 10 players. Cadiz took the lead with what was its only attempt at goal in the entire first 45 minutes. With 15 minutes gone, Chris Ramos attempted a jump to meet a cross from the right and glance in a delicate header.

Celta was making all the play, however, and its chances were boosted after half an hour when Cadiz defender Victor Chust was issued a red card for a challenge on the edge of the penalty area. A collision between Chust and Iago Aspas looked innocuous but referee Jesus Gil thought otherwise.

Not long into the second half, Celta got the equalizer it deserved when Jørgen Strand Larsen slid in at the back post to score in his 50th game for the club. Celta was on top for the rest of the game and had 25 attempts at goal to Cadiz's two. But Cadiz goalkeeper David Gil was in inspired form.

