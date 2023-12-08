CADIZ ELIMINATED BY 4TH DIVISION CLUB ARANDINA IN COPA DEL REY

Madrid: Cadiz lost 2-1 to fourth-division club Arandina, becoming the second topflight team in Spain eliminated in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Cadiz's elimination on Thursday came a day after Almeria fell 1-0 to fourth-division club Barbastro.

Jorge Pesca scored a 65th-minute winner for Arandina. The club based in Aranda de Duero, a small city in northern Spain, had never advanced past the second round. It was the 13th game in a row without a win for Cadiz, which sits in 16th place in the Spanish league, three points from the relegation zone. It advanced in the first round of the Copa with a win on penalties against fifth-division club Badalona.

First-division club Granada was eliminated after being disqualified for fielding an ineligible player in the first round. Last-place Almeria lost Wednesday to remain with only one victory in 17 matches in all competitions this season against third-division club Talavera. In other games of the day, Las Palmas defeated CD Tudelano with a scoreline of 2-1. Sevilla secured a 2-0 victory over Atletico Astorga.