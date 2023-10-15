BOPANNA EBDEN FINISH RUNNERS UP AT SHANGHAI MASTERS

Shanghai: Indian doubles ace Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden finished runners-up at the Shanghai Masters, going down to seventh seeded Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-5 2-6 7-10 here on Sunday.

The fourth seeds, who had qualified for the coveted season-ending ATP Finals with a victory over Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in the last-four, took the first set. But Granollers and Zeballos bounced back strongly, winning 75 per cent of their first serve points to bring it on an even keel in the second set.