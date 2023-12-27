Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): The recent controversy surrounding the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its suspension is turning out to be a political issue as the political parties are seen taking sides on the issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and wrestler Babita Phogat has denied to comment anything on the athletes returning Padma Shri and Khel Ratna. Vinesh Phogat had returned Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour and Arjuna Award. She had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her announcement, Vinesh stated that she wanted to live respectfully and so the award should not become a burden for her.

Babita is star grappler Vinesh's sibling and she restricted herself from passing any remark about the issue. Instead she commented that the answer will be given at the right time.

Babita backed the government's decision to suspend the WFI stating that the Union Sports Ministry has done it at the right time. The Federation was suspended as it "violated the code of conduct".