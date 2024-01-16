Melbourne: Sumit Nagal scripted a monumental upset on the third day of the Australian Open beating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in three sets with a score of 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday. The historic victory is the first one for Nagal against a Top 50 player and he has entered the second round of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career.

Bublik was the favourite in the game but a display of remarkable composure and resilience from the Indian did the job. Nagal exerted pressure on Bublik's return through his serve and dictated rallies to compel his opponent to make mistakes. The first set of the match was seemingly a close one with both the players holding their serves till the tenth game. However, Nagal broke the opponent's serve at 5-4 to bag the set with a score of 6-4.

Nagal opted for aggressive baseline Tennis in the second set and it helped him ink an easy victory over his rival with a score of 6-2. Bublik had found his tempo in the third set and that took the set into a tiebreak. Despite the renewed challenge from the Kazakhstani in the third set, Nagal emerged triumphant in the tiebreak and came on top.

Also, Nagal became the fifth Indian men's single player to make it to the second round of the Australian Open. The victory will boost his morale to advance further into the tournament. The Indian Tennis fans hope that he will orchestrate a solid run in the competition.

Former Indian Tennis star Ramesh Krishnan expressed his delight over Nagal's brilliant victory.

"Very happy for him. Wish he keeps the momentum going. Let's hope for good results from him. It's a good achievement because we don't have much in singles to showcase. He has done brilliantly. Hopes are high for him. Fingers crossed for victory," he spoke to ETV Bharat.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised Nagal for his historic victory.