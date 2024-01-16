Australian Open: Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik in first round
Published: 2 hours ago
Melbourne: Sumit Nagal scripted a monumental upset on the third day of the Australian Open beating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in three sets with a score of 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday. The historic victory is the first one for Nagal against a Top 50 player and he has entered the second round of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career.
Bublik was the favourite in the game but a display of remarkable composure and resilience from the Indian did the job. Nagal exerted pressure on Bublik's return through his serve and dictated rallies to compel his opponent to make mistakes. The first set of the match was seemingly a close one with both the players holding their serves till the tenth game. However, Nagal broke the opponent's serve at 5-4 to bag the set with a score of 6-4.
Nagal opted for aggressive baseline Tennis in the second set and it helped him ink an easy victory over his rival with a score of 6-2. Bublik had found his tempo in the third set and that took the set into a tiebreak. Despite the renewed challenge from the Kazakhstani in the third set, Nagal emerged triumphant in the tiebreak and came on top.
Also, Nagal became the fifth Indian men's single player to make it to the second round of the Australian Open. The victory will boost his morale to advance further into the tournament. The Indian Tennis fans hope that he will orchestrate a solid run in the competition.
Former Indian Tennis star Ramesh Krishnan expressed his delight over Nagal's brilliant victory.
"Very happy for him. Wish he keeps the momentum going. Let's hope for good results from him. It's a good achievement because we don't have much in singles to showcase. He has done brilliantly. Hopes are high for him. Fingers crossed for victory," he spoke to ETV Bharat.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised Nagal for his historic victory.
𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐥: 𝐀 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 🔥— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 16, 2024
Hats off to @nagalsumit for creating magic on the court with his brilliant forehand shots 🎾 and amazing consistency at #AusOpen2024
Masterfully defeating WR No. 27 Bublik in straight sets to reach the 2nd Round… pic.twitter.com/b1J9qA0OVj
Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik also shared a tweet to praise Nagal.
Sumit Nagal serves up a historic performance once again, winning the first round at the #AusOpen by defeating World No. 31 in straight sets—an outstanding effort with not a single double fault. This marks the first time an Indian has beaten a seeded player in a Grand Slam since… pic.twitter.com/Z4O57NUk1P— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2024