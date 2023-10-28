New Delhi: Ace shooter Manu Bhaker added her name to the list of Indian shooters, who have booked their berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics securing 11th quota place for the country by obtaining fifth position in the women's 25m pistol event here on Saturday. One of the most prominent names among Indian shooters, Manu shot 24 in the final but bowed out courtsey of a shoot-off against Sixuan Feng of China.

Haniyeh Rostamiyan of Iran finished second behind China''s Rui Liu just by a single point. Liu accumulated 37 out of the 50 possible points showing a brilliant precision. China dominated the contest as three of their shooters were in the top four positions in the event.

Manu was in contention for a top-two finish for the major part of the contest but a score of two and three in the seventh and eighth series saw her slump to fourth position after a shoot-off against Zhao Nan of China. Although the shooter missed out on a medal, she ensured an Olympic Quota.

"The aim was obviously the quota place, because there are few chances left to win them after this. So, yes, I am happy that I have won the quota but a podium finish would have been better. I have been working on a few improvements and I feel I am on the right track but will need to work even harder from here," said Manu after her event.