Hangzhou: India will start its campaigns in women's football and sailing at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday. The men's and women's rowing teams will also look to build on their excellent performance in the Repechage round on Thursday in a bid to qualify for the finals.

Led by Olympians Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, a 16-member Indian sailing team will look to make waves at the Hangzhou games. While the Asian Games gets underway on September 23, the sailing events will begin on September 21 at Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre. The sailing events — one of the events India has set its medal hopes on — will conclude on September 27.

The Asian Games 2023 will also serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics sailing events. Quotas will be on offer for the competing nations in windsurfing, dinghy and kiteboarding events in men’s and women’s singles categories. Indian women's and men's football teams will also be in action on Thursday.

While the men will take on Bangladesh at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou, the women are set to play Chinese Taipei at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou. After dominating the rowing discipline, the Indian men's and women's teams will compete in the repechage rounds on Thursday.

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls teams of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh and Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh will compete in Repechage for Final A berths on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kiran and Anshika Bharti, the Indian Lightweight Women's Double Sculls duo, secured the spot in their Heat by clocking a time of 7:27.57. They will also compete in the Repechage round for a place in the final.

Men’s sailing events: Vishnu Saravanan (ILCA7), Chitresh Tatha (kiteboarding), Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu (iQFoil), Eabad Ali - (RS:X), Adhvait Menon (ILCA4), KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar (49er team)