ASIAN GAMES VIJAYVEER SIDHU FINISHES FOURTH IN 25 M RAPID FIRE PISTOL SHOOTING EVENT

Hangzhou: Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu finished at four as he could not finish among medal winners in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's final shooting event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Sandhu had 21 points which took him out of the medal contention.

The Indian rapid-fire pistol shooting trio of Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured a bronze medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team men's event. The Indian trio had 1718 points. China won the gold with 1765 points and South Korea got the silver with 1734 points.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle event. He ended in third position with a total of 228.8 points. The gold medal went to Lihao Sheng of China (253.3 points) and silver to South Korea's Hajun Park (251.3 points).

Aishwary beat compatriot Rudrranksh Patil in the shoot-off for bronze. The latter finished with 208.7 points at the fourth spot.

Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the Men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event. They shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023. South Korea won the silver medal with 1890.1 points and China got bronze with 1888.2 points.

India have so far won ten medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and six bronze.