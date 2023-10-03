Hangzhou (China): The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will face their toughest challenge in the ongoing 19th Asian Games Hangzhou when they take on four-time champions Korea in the semi-final on Wednesday.

With five wins in all their five Pool-A matches, India earned 15 points and is unbeaten so far. India was in a similar position heading into the semi-finals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta but went down 2-2 (6-7) to Malaysia.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh said his team is wary of not taking any opposition lightly and will enter the semi-final with a positive mindset. "We have started strongly in the tournament and have won all our pool stage matches, which has given us a lot of confidence. We will enter into the semi-final with a positive mindset, but we are also cautious that we do not allow ourselves to take any opposition lightly," Harmanpreet Singh said.

While India last won the Asian Games Trophy in 2014 in Incheon, Korea's last title win was back in 2006 in Doha. So far in the competition, India has beaten Uzbekistan 16-0, defeated Singapore 16-1, picked a 4-2 win over Japan, defeated Pakistan 10-2, and thrashed Bangladesh 12-0.

Korea defeated Indonesia 10-0 and Thailand 10-0 as well. They suffered a shocking 2-3 defeat from China in the pool stage. Korea bounced back with a 4-3 win over Malaysia and a 16-2 win over Oman.

"In a long tournament, it is all about making correct decisions on the field and off it. We know Korea's strengths and their defensive capabilities. They are a strong unit and have done exceedingly well in the tournament so far. We know of their track record at the Asian Games, and hence, we know we have to put our best foot forward," added Harmanpreet Singh.

At the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 in August this year, India fought hard to pick up a close 3-2 win over Korea. Last year, at the Hero Asia Cup 2022, India drew 4-4 against Korea, and at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021, the two sides drew 2-2 as well.

Since 2013, the two teams have squared off 17 times, in which India have won 8, while 6 have ended in a draw. Korea has won three games.