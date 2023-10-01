Asian Games: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinches shot put Gold, makes history
Published: 34 minutes ago
Asian Games: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinches shot put Gold, makes history
Published: 34 minutes ago
Hangzhou (China): India continued its dream run in the ongoing Asian Games as defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor won India's 12th Gold medal at the competition with a massive throw of 20.36m on Sunday.
This was India's second gold medal in athletics and 13th overall in the Asian Games 2023. Too started with two foul throws but made sure to make full use of his final opportunity to bag his second consecutive Asian Games gold. With Sunday's gold, Toor created history as he defended his 2018 feat and became only the fourth Indian shot putter to win back-to-back Gold medals in shot put at the Games.
-
It's raining🥇for Athletics at #AsianGames2022 @Tajinder_Singh3 produced a throw of 20.36 in Men's Shotput Final to give the 2⃣nd athletics🥇of the day!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
Heartiest Congratulations champ🥳👏👏#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/oOxVuJecPh
The Indian star leapfrogged Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda to win the top prize with his final throw of 20.36m. Only three Indian shot put athletes have been able to defend their medals at the Asiad. India's Parduman Singh Brar (1954 and 1958), Joginder Singh (1966 and 1970) and Bahadur Singh Chouhan (1978 and 1982) were the three athletes to win back-to-back Gold medals in the shot put.