Hangzhou (China): India continued its dream run in the ongoing Asian Games as defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor won India's 12th Gold medal at the competition with a massive throw of 20.36m on Sunday.

This was India's second gold medal in athletics and 13th overall in the Asian Games 2023. Too started with two foul throws but made sure to make full use of his final opportunity to bag his second consecutive Asian Games gold. With Sunday's gold, Toor created history as he defended his 2018 feat and became only the fourth Indian shot putter to win back-to-back Gold medals in shot put at the Games.