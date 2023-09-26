Asian Games swimming: Men's 4x100m medley relay team advance to final
Published: 58 minutes ago
Hangzhou: Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Matthew clocked 3:40.84 in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to secure their spot in the Finals at the ongoing Asian Games on Tuesday. The team will now have an opportunity to mark a memorable moment in the game's history by securing a podium finish when the final will be held in the evening.
The Indian quartet finished fourth overall in the race finishing just 6.04 seconds behind China. Notably, they also smashed the national record from the 2018 Asian Games when the Indian team clocked a timing of 3:44:94. While they ranked overall fourth, 6.04 seconds behind China.
🏊♂️🇮🇳 INCREDIBLE NEWS from the pool!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2023
🇮🇳 4x100m Medley Relay Men's team finished 4th in the overall heats and secured their spot in the FINALS! 🌊🙌 at the #AsianGames2022
Clocking an impressive time of 3:40.84 in the heats. The time clocked is India's best-ever timing in a… pic.twitter.com/wvD17IdEwR
The Indian quartet also broke the national record earned from the 2018 Asian Games with their impressive finish time of 3:40.84 in the heats. The time clocked is India's best-ever timing in a 4x100 medley men's event. The Indian team will swim in the men's 4x100m medley relay final at Hangzhou later in the day.
Palak Joshi, competing in the women's 200m backstroke heats, failed to make the final after finishing 14th with a time of 2:25.81. Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Shivangi Sarma clocked 58.31 to finish seventh in heat 4 and 17th overall in the women's 100m Freestyle.
After finishing 4.04 seconds behind the top qualifier, the 20-year-old Shivangi will not contest for a medal in the category at Hangzhou. With the possible shot at the gold medal, the Indian contingent would be keen on ensuring the first medal for India in swimming. (With agency inputs)