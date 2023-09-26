Hangzhou: Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Matthew clocked 3:40.84 in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to secure their spot in the Finals at the ongoing Asian Games on Tuesday. The team will now have an opportunity to mark a memorable moment in the game's history by securing a podium finish when the final will be held in the evening.

The Indian quartet also broke the national record earned from the 2018 Asian Games with their impressive finish time of 3:40.84 in the heats. The time clocked is India's best-ever timing in a 4x100 medley men's event. The Indian team will swim in the men's 4x100m medley relay final at Hangzhou later in the day.

Palak Joshi, competing in the women's 200m backstroke heats, failed to make the final after finishing 14th with a time of 2:25.81. Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Shivangi Sarma clocked 58.31 to finish seventh in heat 4 and 17th overall in the women's 100m Freestyle.