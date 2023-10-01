Asian Games: Second silver of the day as Indian women's team ensure podium finish in shooting
Published: 31 minutes ago
Follow Us
Asian Games: Second silver of the day as Indian women's team ensure podium finish in shooting
Published: 31 minutes ago
Follow Us
Hangzhou (China): The incredible form of the Indian shooters continued here on Sunday as the Indian women's team secured a podium finish in the Trap event taking the country's medal tally to 40.
(More to follow)
-
🥈 Bang On Target! 🎯— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
Our Women's Trap Shooting Team:
🌟 #KheloIndiaAthletes Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak
🌟 @RiaKumari7
Aimed high and hit the mark, securing the SILVER🥈 medal for India! 🇮🇳
Let's cheer out loud for our sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! 🙌🥈… pic.twitter.com/Wvf1lV6vQp
Loading...