Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal misses shot at gold, bags silver in Squash men’s singles match
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou: Saurav Ghosal lost against Malaysia's Eain Yow NG in Squash men’s singles match here on Thursday by 1-2 and settled for silver in the men's squash event.
Saurav showed brilliant resilience in the first set when he was trailing by 1-6. The Indian athlete turned the tables thanks to his unwavering determination and pocketed the first set by 11-9. He was leading by 1-0 as a result of a brilliant comeback. However, Eain was quick to showcase his diverse range of strokes and won the second set by 11-9. The Malaysian star continued his solid gameplay in the next set as well winning it by 11-5 without breaking a sweat.
Eain pulled out all sorts of shots in the fourth set hitting some backhands while hitting some strokes down the line. He also played some deceptive drops to beat the Indian player.
The Indian athlete was off to a thumping start by winning the first set but the momentum was soon broken down in the next few moments. The rallies kept getting longer in the contest and Eain took advantage of it. Capitalising on his skill to sustain in the rallies for a longer duration, Eain won the next three sets bagging gold in the discipline.