ASIAN GAMES SAURAV GHOSAL ASSURES PODIUM FINISH IN SQUASH CRUISES INTO FINAL

Hangzhou: Saurav Ghosal has assured India of a medal in the squash event of the ongoing Asian Games here on Wednesday with an easy victory over Henry Leung. He started the first set with brilliant gameplay and thrashed his counterpart.

He speeded to a three-point lead in quick time and sealed the last rally with a brilliant backhand. A brilliant use of backhand further stretched the lead to 7-2 in the first set and there was no scope for the Hong Kong China player to make a comeback after that. Ghosal continued using slice effectively and pocketed the first set by a scoreline of 11-2.

The Indian athlete continued his scoring momentum in the second set as well and allowed his rival to earn only a single point from it. Also, Leung was unable to convert half chances given by Saurav during the passage of play and that played in the favour of an Indian squash player making him the winner of the set by 11-1.

His Hong Kong opponent was competent in the third set paving the way for a neck-to-neck contest. The scoreline was 4-4 at one stage as Leung showed a better performance. However, Saurav's superior range of strokes made the scores read 9-6 in his favour. Subsequently, it was only the Indian squash player, who kept on bagging points and the set concluded on 11-6.