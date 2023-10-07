Hangzhou: The duo of India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won India another gold after defeating Republic of Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in Men's Badminton doubles final here.

With this win, 'Satchi' have created history, as no Indian has ever won a gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games. PV Sindhu, in 2018 Asian Games, won the silver medal. It was also India's first medal in men's doubles in 41 years since Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe won a bronze in 1982 edition.

The medal ensured India's best-ever performance at the continental champions as they ended with three medals -- a men's doubles gold and a men's team silver and a men's singles bronze.

The Indian pair defeated South Korea's Solgyu Choi and Wonho Kim 21-18, 21-16 in 57 minutes, to achieve their crowing glory. In the first set, the South Korean pair was leading 18-15. However, the star Indian duo stormed back into the contest, producing scintillating badminton to win six straight points and eventually take the opening set 21-18.

After winning the first game, Satwiksairaj-Chirag did not look back and the duo moved through the gears in the second to win the gold medal match in straight sets.