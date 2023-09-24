Hangzhou (China): With remarkable precision and unwavering focus, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle individual event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games here on Sunday. Ramita won bronze with a score of 230.1 in the final. The Indian shooter was in contention for silver till the last shot. Mehuli Ghosh, the other Indian who qualified for the final, finished fourth.

China's Huang Yuting with a score of 252.7 broke the previous Asian Games Record and took home the gold medal. Another Chinese player Han Jiayu bagged the silver medalist with a score of 251.3 in total. India's Ramita got things going with a 10.5 and a 10.3 respectively. Mehuli got off to a 10.0 start. Following that, she moved up the leaderboard with a 10.8 and a few 10.6s.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's shooting team, featuring Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh, finished second in the women's 10m air rifle team event with a combined score of 1886.0 to win the silver medal. It is India's first medal of Hangzhou 2023. The gold medal was bagged by China.