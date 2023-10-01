Hangzhou (China): Indian boxer Parveen Hooda assured the country of its fifth boxing medal and also secured a quota for the Paris Olympics 2024, reaching the semifinals of the women's 57 kg category on Sunday. She beat Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova by 5-0 in her quarterfinal bout.

She is the fifth Indian boxer to confirm a medal for India at the games. Earlier, Indian boxer Narender stormed into the semifinals of the +92 kg men's category in the Asian Games on Saturday, assuring India its fourth boxing medal. He beat Iran's Iman Ramezanpourdelavar 5-0 in the quarterfinal bout.

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain also advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing, assuring India of its third boxing medal. Lovlina won the match 5-0 against South Korea's Suyeon Seong. Preeti Pawar confirmed her entry to the semifinals of the 54 kg women's boxing event. She not only ensured at least a bronze medal but Paris Olympics 2024 quota for the country.