ASIAN GAMES NEERAJ CHOPRA RETAKES GOLDEN THROW DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH

Hangzhou (China): Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra brought the golden glory to the Indian contingent but he also faced a bizarre circumstance in the final of the men's javelin throw during the ongoing Asian Games here.

Neeraj Chopra saw his first throw getting wiped off the system after it appeared that he had hit somewhere near the 89 mark. The Indian athlete had walked back into the rest area after the attempt but he was to be asked to retake the throw soon.

Neeraj waited for the distance to reflect on the board but even after waiting for a few minutes, it didn't come through. The event was halted for a brief moment and Neeraj Chopra walked to the referees to know about the situation. The Indian athlete looked confused as the referees were explaining to him the unfolding of the events.

After a few minutes of deliberation, the Indian star athlete was asked to retake his throw and he registered a distance of 82.38m on the fresh throw which was also his first legitimate throw.

The bizarre sequence of events ignited a lot of reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user named Iam0_zero posted "This throw is not being counted, completely unacceptable is such event."

Another Twitter user named PriyataB posted "Neeraj Chopra is a world champion for a reason! 88.88 after he was made to retake his initial brilliant throw. He has outdone himself. Neeraj and Jena dominating the sport!."