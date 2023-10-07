Hangzhou: India won the gold medal in the men's Kabaddi in the ongoing Asian Games here after defeating Iran in a closely fought match.

India won 33-29. Earlier, the men's Kabaddi summit clash was suspended as high drama prevailed on the penultimate day of the 19th Asian Games.

The impasse between the teams lasted for more than 30 minutes while the second half was to get over in the next 65 seconds. Both teams were at 28 each when the match was suspended and it was India's turn to raid.

India's Pawan dashed out and so Iran got a point in defence. After 10 minutes, India was awarded 10 points and went ahead in the contest. In the course of the match, there were a lot of exchanges between players, coaches and match officials.

At one point in time, the Indian players refused to stand up and sat down in their court. After a brief celebration by Indian players, for reasons unknown, which led to the Iranian players sat down in their court.