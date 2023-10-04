Hangzhou: Star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver losing the final against Li Qian of China.

Lovlina had a dismal start to the first round as she landed a right-hand punch at the opponent in the first round after taking some relentless attacks from her opponent. Further, she relied on her defence for most of the round and her opponent bagged the first as a result with three judges ruling the round in her favour.

Qian continued her attack in the second round as well but Lovlina evaded her first move with a nimble footwork. The Chinese boxer took her aggression to a new level in the second round throwing punches after punches at Lovlina. The 26-year-old dodged most of them but the last couple of punches hit her. Yet again, Qian emerged as the winner and the second round was awarded to her.

The third round was a decisive one for Lovlina as gold was slipping out of her boxing gloves. There was a lot of pressure on her shoulders and so the contest became intense. Quian showed prolific footwork in the ring and was seen getting in a good flow. She was also warned for holding by the referee but her determination didn't let it affect her gameplay.

Lovlina tried to land a perfect punch in the dying moments of the bout but her rival had no trouble dodging it with her foot moment. Lovlina was a bright gold medal prospect in the 75kg category but she had to settle for a silver in the end thanks to the Chinese domination.