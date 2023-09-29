Hangzhou: The Indian shooters Palak Clinched a gold medal and Esha Singh has settled on silver in the in the 10m Air Pistol Team individual final event of the ongoing Asian games here at Hangzhou on Friday.

The 17-year-old stunned everyone with her calmness during pressure situations on the road to an Asian Games record. She scored a record total of 242.1 to secure a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol individual event. Notably, Palak started shooting only after the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

Pakistani shooter Kashmala Talat won the Bronze medal as she finished third after giving a tough fight to Esha Singh.

Esha Singh scored a total of 239.7 to win her fourth medal of the ongoing Asian Games, securing a silver medal. She was only behind India's Palak with the 2.6-point difference.

So far, the 18-year-old has clinched two team medals in the 10m air pistol events, a gold in the 25m pistol event, and an individual silver in the 25m pistol event. This is now the highest individual medal haul by an Indian in Asian Games 2022.

Earlier, Palak and Esha alongside Divya Thadigol Subbaraju scored a total of 1731 points to win a silver medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Team event. Whereas China topped the charts by scoring 1736, Chinese Taipei claimed bronze with a tally of 1723 points.

Earlier, the team comprising the duo alongside TS Divya, won the team silver in the same discipline, finishing five points behind China with a total of 1731 points.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran, secured a gold medal in the men's 50 rifle 3 positions while scripting a world record in qualification besides setting a new Asian and an Asian Games record in qualification round. Aishwary and Swapnil - both of them shot 591 each and were placed first and second in the qualification round.