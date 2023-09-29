Asian Games: India's Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju clinched Silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Team event
Published: 41 minutes ago
Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju have added to the history created by shooters bagging a silver in the 10m air pistol team event. The Indian team scored a total of 1731 points while China topped the charts by scoring 1736. Chinese Taipei claimed bronze with a tally of 1723 points.
When the event started, there were a lot of hope on the shoulder of the Indian shooters considering India's performances so far in the event. By the halfway stage, Palak and Divya were in the top eight but Esha was seen struggling as she hit four 9s in her third series. However, she took quick time to hit her shots more accurately and bounced back to make an entry into the top eight. The other two shooters also maintained their position in the top eight.
Going ahead, Esha finished at the fifth position amongst the overall shooters. The accumulative score by the trio counted for 1731 which handed them a silver medal as a result. With a score of 579, Esha finished fifth in the event. Palak occupied the seventh spot with a score of 577 while Divya finished at 10th with 575. As a consequence of their individual performances, Esha and Palak both progressed to the individual final scheduled later in the day.
🥈 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝘁 #𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮! 🥈— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2023
The 10m Air Pistol team of Divya, @singhesha10 Palak secured the 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙡 today, beginning the day on a shining note! 🏆🎯
Proud of you all 🙌👏#Cheer4India… pic.twitter.com/RKPZg16lfm
A brilliant performance from the trio will also inspire other shooters who are yet to feature in the medal events and continue India's dominance in shooting so far in the Asian Games.