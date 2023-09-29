Asian Games: Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched silver in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final
Hangzhou: Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won a silver medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 positions final on Friday after he finished with an aggregate score of 439.7 at the Asian Games underway at China's Hangzhou.
India's medal tally goes to 32 medals with eight gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze.
More to Follow...
