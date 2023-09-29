Hyderabad/Hangzhou: The Indian women's squash team settled for a bronze medal after losing in the semi-final of the team event against Hong Kong with a scoreline of 1-2 here on Friday. Tanvi Khanna started the proceedings for the Indian team but faltered in the opening tie. She lost the match with a scoreline of 5-11, 4-11, 7-11 and India were trailing behind by 0-1 as a result of Tanvi's defeat against Chan Sin Yuk.

However, the experienced Joshana Chinnapa showcased her skills to guide India to a comeback in the game. The contest turned out to be a topsy-turvy affair and the match went on to become a five-set thriller. The final scoreline of 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 was in favour of her as she got better of Ho Tze Lok.

After the tie was levelled at 1-1, the onus to take the team to a win was on the shoulders of 15-year-old Anahat Singh as she was taking on Lee Ka Yi in the final game. Anahat was giving a solid performance in the first game of the third singles but lost momentum towards the end and suffered a defeat in the first game by 8-11. Her opponent kept capitalising on the lead and ensured a 7-11 finish in the second game.