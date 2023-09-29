Asian Games: Indian women's squash settles for bronze; Joshana Chinappa shines, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna falter
Asian Games: Indian women's squash settles for bronze; Joshana Chinappa shines, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna falter
Hyderabad/Hangzhou: The Indian women's squash team settled for a bronze medal after losing in the semi-final of the team event against Hong Kong with a scoreline of 1-2 here on Friday. Tanvi Khanna started the proceedings for the Indian team but faltered in the opening tie. She lost the match with a scoreline of 5-11, 4-11, 7-11 and India were trailing behind by 0-1 as a result of Tanvi's defeat against Chan Sin Yuk.
However, the experienced Joshana Chinnapa showcased her skills to guide India to a comeback in the game. The contest turned out to be a topsy-turvy affair and the match went on to become a five-set thriller. The final scoreline of 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 was in favour of her as she got better of Ho Tze Lok.
After the tie was levelled at 1-1, the onus to take the team to a win was on the shoulders of 15-year-old Anahat Singh as she was taking on Lee Ka Yi in the final game. Anahat was giving a solid performance in the first game of the third singles but lost momentum towards the end and suffered a defeat in the first game by 8-11. Her opponent kept capitalising on the lead and ensured a 7-11 finish in the second game.
Anahat inked her best performance in the third game which was also a do-or-die situation for India levelling the scores at 10-10. However, the crucial point was earned by Lee Ka Yi winning the third single and taking Hong Kong into the gold medal match. India's medal count now has climbed to 31 medals with six in gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze.