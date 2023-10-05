Hangzhou (China): The Indian women's hockey team faced a defeat in the semi-final of the ongoing Asian Games, which is being played here, against China with a scoreline of 0-4. The Indian team's hopes of clinching a gold medal were crushed.

Facing China in the semis, India was considered to be a favourite as they were placed better in world rankings than their neighbours. India is placed seventh while China is at the 12th spot in the world rankings. Also, it was the first loss of the Indian team against China in their last 11 matches and also the first since November 2016.

Zhong Jiaqi provided China with the lead with a flick in the back of the net in the 25th minute. Next, it was the penalty corner which extended the lead for China in the 40th minute. Zou Meirong was spot on in converting the penalty corner and registered a goal. The Chinese side was brilliant in the next passage of play and added a couple of more goals to ensure a 4-0 victory for the side and a place in the summit clash.