Hangzhou (China) : Thanks to a display of spectacular strength and teamwork, the Indian rowers team bagged a silver medal in the Men's Coxed Eight final event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday with a timing of 05:43.01. The Men's Coxed Eight Team won another medal after the 2014 edition to win the third rowing medal at Hangzhou so far.

India were third midway but a great effort in the second half helped them win. The Indian team featuring Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish delivered a late push and took them to silver, 2.84s behind China.

It's the opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games and it could be a good one for India as they chase medals in rowing and shooting. Earlier in the rowing, Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's third medal and second rowing medal with a bronze finish in the Men's Pair Final on Sunday. India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively. Hong Kong, China moved to first place in the race, followed by Uzbekistan and India. The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.11s.