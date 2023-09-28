Hangzhou: India's swimmers quartet Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand AS and Srihari Nataraj clocked a national record to enter into the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay of the ongoing Asain Games on Thursday. They clocked a national record time of 3:21.22 seconds in their heat to qualify for the final.

The men's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team surpassed the previous NR of 3:23.72s, held by the team of Tanish, Srihari and Anand were also a part of the previous national records at the 2019 Asian Age Group Championships.

The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team finished third in Heat 2 and fifth overall behind China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea. Indian team finished third after China and Japan, who clocked 3:17:17 seconds and 3:18:32 seconds respectively.

Indian swimmers Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish Matthew missed out on the podium finish in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in the Asian Games and clocked 3:40.84 in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to secure their spot in the Finals.

The Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final is scheduled to start today in Hangzhou at 6:18 PM.